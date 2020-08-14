Fans urge Adult Swim to fire Unknown Hinson after alleged racist rant attacking Dolly Parton

As you can see in the many embedded tweets below, fans are urging Adult Swim to fire Squidbillies voice actor and musician Unknown Hinson after he allegedly went on a Facebook rant, attacking Dolly Parton after she spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter. In pictures that have been circulated, the comments appear on the Facebook page of Stuart Baker, which is Unknown Hinson's real name. He allegedly wrote, “So, now this freak titted, old Southern bimbo is a BLM Lover? Remember, slut, Rednecks made you a Millionaire!” in the allegend Facebook post that now seems to have been deleted.

Another picture shows him saying, “Yeah leave. Leave Liberals! Unfriend me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around! Have fun becoming an Eloi or something without a thought of your own where you bow down to the ALL-KNOWING-MINORITY! HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage. Have a nice time!” The official Unknown Hinson Facebook page has also since been deleted.

Baker has performed as Unknown Hinson since the mid-'90s on cable access and on a number of rockabilly albums. He's voiced main Squidbillies character Early Cuyler since 2005. As a musician, he's toured with the Reverend Horton Heat and played in Billy Bob Thornton's band The Boxmasters.

Hinson was reacting to Dolly Parton's feature interview with Billboard, where she says, "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White asses are the only ones that matter? No!"

Dolly also says she changed the name of her Dollywood-related theme restaurant Dixie Stampede to The Stampede when she became more aware how hurtful associations with "Dixie" and the Confederacy are. "There's such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that," she told Billboard. "When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive word, I thought, 'Well, I don't want to offend anybody. This is a business. We'll just call it The Stampede.' As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don't be a dumbass. That's where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose."

