Fantasy Camp announces debut album ‘Casual Intimacy,’ shares “Blood Moon”

Fantasy Camp, the solo project of Jonah Kramer, who also DJs for Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and sings in Wild Red, has just announced his debut album, Casual Intimacy, due October 28 via Will Yip's Memory Music label (pre-order). Jonah wrote, recorded, and produced the entire album in his bedroom, and later had it mixed and mastered by Yip, and first single "Blood Moon" is out now. Previous Fantasy Camp songs have been in a similar vein as Wicca Phase's emo-rap, but "Blood Moon" is a swooning dream pop song that's closer to Wild Nothing or Japanese Breakfast or later Turnover. It's a sweet-sounding introduction to the record and you can listen and watch the Bob Sweeney-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Blood Moon

2. Casual Intimacy

3. Wakeup!

4. Adeline

5. Hiraeth

6. Final Breath

7. The Last Song