Farm Aid 2021 lineup: Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, more

After holding a virtual edition in 2020, Farm Aid will return to Hartford, Connecticut’s Xfinity Theatre on September 25. The lineup includes founders Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp, as well as newer board members Dave Matthews and Margo Price, plus Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, and Ian Mellencamp. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/23) at 10 AM with a presale beginning Wednesday (7/21) at 10 AM.

As for Covid safety measures, the organizers write:

Farm Aid 2021 will be an outdoor, open air event and the safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, supporters, and farmers is our top priority. We are working closely with venue staff, State and other public health officials to ensure that Farm Aid 2021 adheres to the most up-to-date safety guidelines. The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and they are trending in a positive direction, however, we are more than three months away from the event. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols on our website as the event date approaches so you know exactly what to expect.

Dave Matthews also just added two MSG shows to his tour.