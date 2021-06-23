Far’s Jonah Matranga singing lead vocals on new Sons of Alpha Centauri album (stream a track)

UK post-metal vets Sons of Alpha Centauri will release a new album, Push, on August 27 via Exile On Mainstream (pre-order), and for the first time in the band's 20-year career, SOAC expanded their lineup to include two outside musicians, both from Sacramento: Far/New End Original/Gratitude/etc vocalist Jonah Matranga and Will Haven drummer Mitch Wheeler.

"SOAC has a split personality," said bassist Nick Hannon. "This is most certainly our darker and heavier side. We grew up on ‘90s alternative rock and to harness our vision with the purveyors of the Sacramento post hardcore sound will make this a true landmark release and we have taken it to the extreme collaborating with Mitch and Jonah. We’ve always been interested in working in a collaborative manner so despite the epidemic we’ve continued building and expanding our spectrum of musical genres that we want to experiment with. This is an exciting phase for us and integrating the guys from Sacramento and their heritage is phenomenal. We have worked to sculpt the instrumental rock dexterity of SOAC and provided a hardcore backbone by integrating Mitch and Jonah that has breathed a whole new spirit into the vessel. It still has an element of mysticism but comes with a more direct connection to the audience."

The first taste of this new Jonah Matranga-fronted version of SOAC is "Buried Under," a dose of heavy, soaring post-hardcore that really sounds like it could be a new Far song, which is a very good thing to sound like. "We wrote this together in the studio and the vocal melodies became completely entwined to the song," Nick said. "Jonah said that sometimes stuff can be emotionally wrought and direct or sometimes it can be dreamy in a kind of stream of consciousness. This track just draws you in and the spinal backbone beat from Mitch drives it." The song makes its premiere below.

Though Push is SOAC's first time bringing other musicians into their own lineup, it's not their first time collaborating. Earlier this year, they released the long-awaited second album from Yawning Sons, their collaborative project with desert rock pioneers Yawning Man.

Tracklist

1. Get The Guns

2. Listen

3. The Enemy

4. Push

5. Buried Under

6. Boys And Girls

7. Saturn

8. Dark Night

9. Own

Push lineup

Jonah Matranga – vocals

Marlon King – guitars

Nick Hannon – bass

Mitch Wheeler – drums

Stevie B – drums

Blake – effects

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: