‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ getting Criterion Collection edition

Iconic '80s comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High is getting a Criterion Collection edition on May 11. The film launched the careers of Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Nicolas Cage, Eric Stoltz, Anthony Edwards and Forest Whitaker, not to mention first-time director Amy Heckerling and first-time screenwriter Cameron Crowe who based the script on his experiences going undercover for a year in a Southern California high school for his book of the same name. it's a classic, from dialogue/characters that became part of the '80s lexicon, to its soundtrack (a rare case of Led Zeppelin letting a movie use their songs), to set-pieces that have been parodied and paid homage to many times over.

The Criterion edition features a new 4K digital transfer, supervised by Heckerling, and a new 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, plus a commentary track with Heckerling and Crowe (same that was on the 1999 DVD edition), a new discussion between Crowe and Heckerling moderated by Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, plus making-of documentaries, a new introduction by Cameron Crowe, essays, and more. You can pre-order it via The Criterion Collection now and watch the original trailer below.