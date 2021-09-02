Fat Joe and Ja Rule facing off in VERZUZ battle live in-person from NYC

Following the much-talked-about VERZUZ battle between The LOX and Dipset in NYC in front of a live audience, another in-person VERZUZ between two New York rap veterans has been announced: Fat Joe and Ja Rule. It goes down September 14 at 9 PM in NYC. Venue doesn't appear to be announced yet, but tickets go on sale Tuesday (9/7). The LOX/Dipset VERZUZ took place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Stay tuned for more info.

