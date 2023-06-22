Fat Tony & Taydex announce album, ‘I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy,’ share 2 songs

Houston rapper Fat Tony has announced an album with producer Taydex due on August 25 via Carpark Records, titled I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy (pre-order). The album comes with features by Paul Wall, B L A C K I E, Cadence Weapon, Harriet Brown, and B.K. Habermehl. “We had much more freedom and flexibility in making this album and you can hear it. It felt like a family project,” Tony says on the collaboration with Taydex. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first taste of I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy is a pair of singles from opposite ends of the album, "Spectacular" and "Don't Tap In/Contusion (feat. B L A C K I E)." Opening track "Spectacular" is boastful and fun with clever rhymes, and comes with a music video directed by Jimmy Whispers. "Don't Tap In/Contusion" is likewise confident but considerably darker and more industrial in its beat; Tony weathers the glitchy production with exciting rhythmic switch-ups. Listen to both songs below.

Fat Tony has a handful of live appearances coming up, including a pair of shows supporting Madeline Kenney and a set at Durham, NC's LFG Fest. All dates below.

Fat Tony and Taydex, I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy loading...

I Will Make A Baby In This Damn Economy Tracklist

1. Spectacular

2. Best Believe

3. Vibe Check (ft. Cadence Weapon)

4. Baby Boy (ft. Paul Wall)

5. Loosen Up (ft. B.K. Habermehl)

6. Alexis (ft. Harriet Brown)

7. We Still Here (ft. Harriet Brown)

8. Opportunist Convention

9. Kickin’ In

10. Don’t Tap In / Contusion (feat. B L A C K I E)

11. Boss Up

12. Make a Baby

13. Jasper, TX

Fat Tony -- 2023 Live Dates

8/6 - Austin, TX @ The LINE Hotel (DJ set)

8/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

8/25-26 - Durham, NC @ LFG Fest

8/27 - Houston, TX @ Soundwaves (DJ set)

* = with Madeline Kenney