Fat Wreck Chords bands list their favorite albums of 2021

Bad Cop/Bad Cop, photo by Em Grey

We've been asking artists what their favorite albums of 2021 are, and here's a roundup of lists from bands on Fat Wreck Chords, including label co-founder (and NOFX frontman) Fat Mike, Good Riddance, Western Addiction, Night Birds, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Useless ID...

Russ Rankin (Good Riddance)

John Carpenter - Lost Themes III: Alive After Death
The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy
Billy Bragg - The Million Things That Never Happened
The Alarm - War
The Killers - Pressure Machine
NOFX - Single Album
Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial
Joey Cape - A Good Year To Forget
Descendents - 9th & Walnut
Bleachers - Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Descendents - 9th & Walnut
Neighborhood Brats - Confines of Life
Amyl and the Sniffers - Comfort to Me
The Muslims - F**k These F****n Fascists
Matt Caskitt & The Breaks - Welcome Home
Authority Zero - The Back Nine
Viagra Boys - Welfare Jazz
Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs - Real One
Shannon and the Clams - Year of the Spider
Gil, Migs and Rog – Riddim Business, Vol. 2
We Are The Union - Ordinary Life
NOFX - Single Album

Brian Gorsegner (Night Birds)

I feel strongly that I missed something, but in no particular order here are records I very much enjoyed in 2021.

Neighborhood Brats- Confines of Life (Dirt Cult)
Marissa Paternoster- Peace Meter (Don Giovanni)
Generacion Suicida- Regeneracion (Going Underground)
The Ergs!- Time and the Season EP (Dirtnap)
Turnstile- Glow On (Roadrunner)
Chain Whip- Two Step To Hell (Neon Taste)
White Stains- Blood On The Beach (Neon Taste)
Descendents- 9Th And Walnut (Epitaph)
The Worst- The Worst Of The Worst (re-issue) (Radio Raheem)
Colleen Green- Cool (Hardly Art)

Fat Mike

1. Best Record I produced: Codefendants
2. Second best record I produced: Sitting on Stacy
3. Best Rapper I produced: DOC
4. Coolest person I had dinner with: Paul Williams
5. Best Fat Mike's Fat Mic podcast I did: Sean Whalen from Twister
6. Best new NOFX song: Everybody Else is Insane
7. Best Video I'd never seen before: The Bronx first video
8. Best place to buy latex: Rubber Eva
9. Best TV series: The Atlantic Crossing
10: Best book I read: The Bonobo Way by Dr Susan Block

Jason Hall (Western Addiction)

I have a tie for #1 this year…

1. Massage – Still Life
1. Spectral Wound – A Diabolic Thirst

The rest in no particular order…

Tele Novella – Merlynn Belle
The Killers – Pressure Machine
The Bronx – Bronx VI
Nation of Language – A Way Forward
Cerebral Rot – Excretion of Mortality
Sierra Ferrell – Long Time Coming
Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me
Mortiferum – Preserved in Torment

Honorable Mentions:
Brandi Carlile - In these Silent Days
Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
Esther Rose - How Many Times
Idles - Crawler
La Luz - La Luz
Lamp of Murmuur - Submission and Slavery
Lord Huron - Long Lost
Margo Cilker - Pohorylle
Natalie Bergman - Mercy
Pokey LaFarge - Manic Revelations
Snails - Hard-Wired
Succumb - XXI
The Brother Brothers - Calla Lilly
The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Uncommon Weather
Tribulation - Where the Gloom Becomes Sound
Wet Leg - “Chaise Lounge,” “Wet Dream”

Read Jason's commentary on each pick HERE.

Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID)

Turnstile - Glow On
The Wildhearts - 21st Century Love Songs
Clairo - Sling
Down By Law - Lonely Town
Weezer - Van Weezer
The Last Gang - Noise Noise Noise
Descendents - 9th & Walnut

