Fat Wreck Chords bands list their favorite albums of 2021

We've been asking artists what their favorite albums of 2021 are, and here's a roundup of lists from bands on Fat Wreck Chords, including label co-founder (and NOFX frontman) Fat Mike, Good Riddance, Western Addiction, Night Birds, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Useless ID...

Russ Rankin (Good Riddance)

John Carpenter - Lost Themes III: Alive After Death

The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy

Billy Bragg - The Million Things That Never Happened

The Alarm - War

The Killers - Pressure Machine

NOFX - Single Album

Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial

Joey Cape - A Good Year To Forget

Descendents - 9th & Walnut

Bleachers - Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Descendents - 9th & Walnut

Neighborhood Brats - Confines of Life

Amyl and the Sniffers - Comfort to Me

The Muslims - F**k These F****n Fascists

Matt Caskitt & The Breaks - Welcome Home

Authority Zero - The Back Nine

Viagra Boys - Welfare Jazz

Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs - Real One

Shannon and the Clams - Year of the Spider

Gil, Migs and Rog – Riddim Business, Vol. 2

We Are The Union - Ordinary Life

NOFX - Single Album

Brian Gorsegner (Night Birds)

I feel strongly that I missed something, but in no particular order here are records I very much enjoyed in 2021.

Neighborhood Brats- Confines of Life (Dirt Cult)

Marissa Paternoster- Peace Meter (Don Giovanni)

Generacion Suicida- Regeneracion (Going Underground)

The Ergs!- Time and the Season EP (Dirtnap)

Turnstile- Glow On (Roadrunner)

Chain Whip- Two Step To Hell (Neon Taste)

White Stains- Blood On The Beach (Neon Taste)

Descendents- 9Th And Walnut (Epitaph)

The Worst- The Worst Of The Worst (re-issue) (Radio Raheem)

Colleen Green- Cool (Hardly Art)

Fat Mike

1. Best Record I produced: Codefendants

2. Second best record I produced: Sitting on Stacy

3. Best Rapper I produced: DOC

4. Coolest person I had dinner with: Paul Williams

5. Best Fat Mike's Fat Mic podcast I did: Sean Whalen from Twister

6. Best new NOFX song: Everybody Else is Insane

7. Best Video I'd never seen before: The Bronx first video

8. Best place to buy latex: Rubber Eva

9. Best TV series: The Atlantic Crossing

10: Best book I read: The Bonobo Way by Dr Susan Block

Jason Hall (Western Addiction)

I have a tie for #1 this year…

1. Massage – Still Life

1. Spectral Wound – A Diabolic Thirst

The rest in no particular order…

Tele Novella – Merlynn Belle

The Killers – Pressure Machine

The Bronx – Bronx VI

Nation of Language – A Way Forward

Cerebral Rot – Excretion of Mortality

Sierra Ferrell – Long Time Coming

Amyl and the Sniffers – Comfort to Me

Mortiferum – Preserved in Torment

Honorable Mentions:

Brandi Carlile - In these Silent Days

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Esther Rose - How Many Times

Idles - Crawler

La Luz - La Luz

Lamp of Murmuur - Submission and Slavery

Lord Huron - Long Lost

Margo Cilker - Pohorylle

Natalie Bergman - Mercy

Pokey LaFarge - Manic Revelations

Snails - Hard-Wired

Succumb - XXI

The Brother Brothers - Calla Lilly

The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Uncommon Weather

Tribulation - Where the Gloom Becomes Sound

Wet Leg - “Chaise Lounge,” “Wet Dream”

Read Jason's commentary on each pick HERE.

Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID)

Turnstile - Glow On

The Wildhearts - 21st Century Love Songs

Clairo - Sling

Down By Law - Lonely Town

Weezer - Van Weezer

The Last Gang - Noise Noise Noise

Descendents - 9th & Walnut

