Father John Misty and Moor Mother share new Sub Pop singles

Father John Misty and Moor Mother have shared their entries in Sub Pop's 2020 Singles Club, which both came out earlier this year as exclusive 7" singles, but have now hit streaming services.

Father John Misty's single, which came out on 7" back in March, features his first new songs since 2018's God's Favorite Customer. "To S." and "To R." were both produced by Dave Cerminara and The Haxan Cloak and are more ethereal than we've heard from FJM, which still having that orchestral sweep of his last two albums.

Father John Misty released a live album, Off Key in Hamburg, back in March to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Moor Mother, meanwhile, delivers the beautiful and connected "Forever Industries A" and "Forever Industries B," both of which continue in her jazzy, atmospheric hip hop style. Part A was produced by Olof Melander while Part B was produced by frequent collaborator Mental Jewelry.

In addition to this new single, Moor Mother is also on the new Armand Hammer album. and released new music for Bandcamp's Juneteenth fundraiser.