Father John Misty announces spring tour w/ Omar Velasco, Loren Kramer & Butch Bastard

Father John Misty released Chloë and the Next 20th Century in 2022, and he's announced a new round of US tour dates supporting it. The spring outing will follow his February and March dates in Eruope and the UK, running through April and into May, with support from Omar Velasco, Loren Kramer, and Butch Bastard, varying by date. See all dates below.

The tour includes new NYC-area shows at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on April 21 and Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony on April 25, both with Loren Kramer. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local, with a fan presale starting Wednesday, January 11 at 10 AM.

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Sun. Feb 26 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Mon. Feb 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Fri. Mar. 10 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome

Sat. Mar. 11 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Leeds, UK -University of Leeds Refectory

Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

Sat. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Sun. Apr. 16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre*

Mon. Apr. 17 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center*

Wed. Apr. 19 - Ithaca, NY - State Theater of Ithaca*

Thu. Apr. 20 - Providence, RI - Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

Fri. Apr. 21 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre^

Sat. Apr. 22 - Portland, ME - State Theatre^

Sun. Apr. 23 - Northampton, MA - The Academy of Music^

Tue. Apr. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony^

Wed. Apr. 26 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at the Forum^

Fri. Apr. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre^

Sat. Apr. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre#

Mon. May 01 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater#

Tue. May 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe#

Wed. May 03 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's#

Thu. May 04 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#

Fri. May 05 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Fine Arts Theatre#

Sun. May 07 - Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

*w/ Omar Velasco

^w/ Loren Kramar

#w/ Butch Bastard