Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder on new EP, on tour now (Radio City Music Hall next week)

Father John Misty has released a Spotify-exclusive EP, Live At Electric Lady, recorded at the famed NYC studio in May 2022. The EP includes versions of tracks from his newest album Chloe and The Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder's "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)." Father John Misty's rendition stays fairly close to the original, adding strings but maintaining the brassy funk outro. Check out the full track list and listen to the Live At Electric Lady EP below.

FJM is currently touring in support of Chloé and The Next 20th Century with Sub Pop labelmate Suki Waterhouse opening most shows on the fall North and South American legs. Tonight (9/15) he plays the Louisville Bourbon & Beyond festival, and in November he'll play a show in Colombia with Arctic Monkeys. Next week, he reaches NYC for a show backed by The New York Pops on September 22 at Radio City Music Hall. In early 2023 Father John Misty heads to Europe and the UK solo. All dates below.

Father John Misty - Live at Electric Lady loading...

Live at Electric Lady:

1. We Could Be Strangers

2. (Everything But) Her Love

3. Goodbye Mr. Blue

4. Buddy's Rendezvous

5. The Next 20th Century

6. I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)

Father John Misty -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Sep. 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *

Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]

Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *

Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paulo, BR - Primavera Sound

Sat. Nov. 12 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound

Sun. Nov. 13 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound

Thu. Nov. 17 - Bogotá, CO - Coliseo Live ^

Sun. Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

Late Winter 2023

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

^ w/ Arctic Monkeys