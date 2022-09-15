Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder on new EP, on tour now (Radio City Music Hall next week)
Father John Misty has released a Spotify-exclusive EP, Live At Electric Lady, recorded at the famed NYC studio in May 2022. The EP includes versions of tracks from his newest album Chloe and The Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder's "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)." Father John Misty's rendition stays fairly close to the original, adding strings but maintaining the brassy funk outro. Check out the full track list and listen to the Live At Electric Lady EP below.
FJM is currently touring in support of Chloé and The Next 20th Century with Sub Pop labelmate Suki Waterhouse opening most shows on the fall North and South American legs. Tonight (9/15) he plays the Louisville Bourbon & Beyond festival, and in November he'll play a show in Colombia with Arctic Monkeys. Next week, he reaches NYC for a show backed by The New York Pops on September 22 at Radio City Music Hall. In early 2023 Father John Misty heads to Europe and the UK solo. All dates below.
Live at Electric Lady:
1. We Could Be Strangers
2. (Everything But) Her Love
3. Goodbye Mr. Blue
4. Buddy's Rendezvous
5. The Next 20th Century
6. I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)
Father John Misty -- 2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Sep. 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *
Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *
Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]
Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *
Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *
Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival
Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *
Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *
Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *
Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *
Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *
Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *
Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *
Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *
Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *
Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paulo, BR - Primavera Sound
Sat. Nov. 12 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound
Sun. Nov. 13 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound
Thu. Nov. 17 - Bogotá, CO - Coliseo Live ^
Sun. Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital
Late Winter 2023
Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus
Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen
Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton
Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead
Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
* w/ Suki Waterhouse
^ w/ Arctic Monkeys