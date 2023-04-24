Father John Misty played The Capitol Theatre (pics, setlist, video)
Father John Misty is currently on a short East Coast tour that wraps up on Tuesday in Asbury Park, NJ. The tour hit Port Chester on Friday for a show at The Capitol Theatre with Loren Kramer, and photos of the whole night by P Squared are in this post.
Josh Tillman delivered a widescreen, two-hour set full of indie rock, heartbreaking melodies, cabaret, vaudeville, and more, always with an eye towards showmanship. The setlist included "Real Love Baby," "Nancy from Now On," "Goodbye Mr Blue," "Chateau Lobby #4," "Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings," and many more. His set also included a new song he's been playing on this tour, currently titled "Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose," and you can watch video of that, and check out the Capitol Theatre setlist, below.
SETLIST: Father John Misty @ Capitol Theatre 4/21/2022
The Next 20th Century
Strange Encounter
Total Entertainment Forever
The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.
Goodbye Mr. Blue
Funny Girl
Nancy From Now On
Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution
Mr. Tillman
When You're Smiling and Astride Me
Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
Chloë
Q4
Please Don't Die
Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow
We Could Be Strangers
Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose
Hangout at the Gallows
Pure Comedy
I Love You, Honeybear
Encore:
Funtimes in Babylon
Buddy's Rendezvous
I'm Writing a Novel
The Ideal Husband
Real Love Baby
Holy Shit