Father John Misty played The Capitol Theatre (pics, setlist, video)

Father John Misty is currently on a short East Coast tour that wraps up on Tuesday in Asbury Park, NJ. The tour hit Port Chester on Friday for a show at The Capitol Theatre with Loren Kramer, and photos of the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

Josh Tillman delivered a widescreen, two-hour set full of indie rock, heartbreaking melodies, cabaret, vaudeville, and more, always with an eye towards showmanship. The setlist included "Real Love Baby," "Nancy from Now On," "Goodbye Mr Blue," "Chateau Lobby #4," "Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings," and many more. His set also included a new song he's been playing on this tour, currently titled "Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose," and you can watch video of that, and check out the Capitol Theatre setlist, below.

SETLIST: Father John Misty @ Capitol Theatre 4/21/2022

The Next 20th Century

Strange Encounter

Total Entertainment Forever

The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.

Goodbye Mr. Blue

Funny Girl

Nancy From Now On

Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

Mr. Tillman

When You're Smiling and Astride Me

Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)

Chloë

Q4

Please Don't Die

Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow

We Could Be Strangers

Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose

Hangout at the Gallows

Pure Comedy

I Love You, Honeybear

Encore:

Funtimes in Babylon

Buddy's Rendezvous

I'm Writing a Novel

The Ideal Husband

Real Love Baby

Holy Shit