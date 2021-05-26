Father John Misty playing free shows with L.A. Philharmonic

Los Angeles' The Ford announced its 2021 season today, which runs from July 30 through October 30. This year's lineup features a mix of classical, pop and jazz concerts, dance performances, live theater, movie screenings and more.

Among the highlights are two free shows with Father John Misty, backed by the L.A. Philharmonic, on September 22 & 23. While free, you will need tickets, which will be given out via a lottery. You can register for the lottery now through September 5 at 10 PM Pacific. We haven't had a new studio LP from FJM since 2018's God's Favorite Customer -- is there new, highly orchestrated music in Josh Tillman's future? Stay tuned.

The Ford's 2021 season opens with over a week of free shows, including The Marias, CONTRA-TIEMPO, and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) on 7/30, and Bedouine and Steady Holiday on 8/6. Some of the notable ticketed events include Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan on 9/3; Rodrigo y Gabriela on 9/17 and 9/18; Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Julianna Barwick on 9/25; iLe, Lido Pimienta and Travis Birds on 10/15; Rodrigo Amarante on 10/22; a screening of The Muppet Movie on 10/23; and Moses Sumney on 10/30.

Check out The Ford's full 2021 schedule here.