Father John Misty shares “Q4″ video, playing The Rainbow Room

Father John Misty has shared a second track from his anticipated new album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. "Q4" has a '60s orch-pop feel -- a little bit The Left Banke, a little bit Walker Brothers. It comes with a video directed by Grant James, who made FJM's videos for “I Love You, Honeybear" and “Funtimes in Babylon,” with title design by Rafa Orrico, and typestract animation by Cossa. Watch that below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century is out April 8 via Sub Pop (pre-order on translucent blue Loser Edition vinyl), and Father John Misty's just announced he'll celebrate its release at NYC's Rainbow Room on April 4, with shows at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Those shows are presented by Rough Trade Records, whose NYC store is a few stories below the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center. A ticket to the show is free with the purchase of the new album ($32.98) from Rough Trade's online store, and you can buy up to two albums, each with a show pass, per person.

Father John Misty also has a show at L.A's Walt Disney Theatre later in February.