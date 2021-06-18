Faust releasing ‘1971-1974′ box set including lost album ‘Punkt’

Krautrock icons Faust are releasing a comprehensive, limited edition box set of their original era's recordings. Out on October 8 via Germany's Bureau B Records, 1971-1974 includes their first four albums -- Faust (1971), So Far (1972) , The Faust Tapes (1973) and Faust IV (1973) -- as well as the previously unreleased 1974 album Punkt that they made at Giorgio Moroder's Musicland Studios.

The box set also includes two albums worth of previously unreleased tracks (Momentaufnahme I and Momentaufnahme II), as well as a 7" single featuring the demo recording they sent to Polydor in 1971 and rejected single "Baby," as well as a reissue of their 1972 "So Far" 7" which was the only officially released FAUST single.

There are only 2000 copies of the 7-LP Faust 1971-1974 vinyl box set made, and only 1000 copies of the 8-CD box set. You can pre-order now and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Faust are playing the 2021 edition of the Le Guess Who? festival in November.

Faust - 1971-1974 tracklist

LP1/CD1 Faust

Why Don’t You Eat Carrots?

Meadow Meal

Miss Fortune

LP2/CD2 So Far

It’s A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl

On The Way To Abamäe

No Harm

So Far

Mamie Is Blue

I’ve Got My Car And MyTV

Picnic On A Frozen River

Me Lack Space…

…In The Spirit

LP3/CD3 The Faust Tapes

Several Hands On Our Piano

Don’t!

Flashback Caruso

Voices And Trumpet And All

J’ai Mal Aux Dents A6)Beim Nächsten Ton Ist Es…

Two Drums, Bass, Organ

Schwitters Intro

Several Hands On Our Piano (Continued)

Beam Me Up, Scotty

Elerimomuvid

Schwitters (Continued)

Have A Good Time, Everybody

Above And Under Our Piano

Hermanns Lament

Donnerwetter

Was Ist Hier Los?

Rudolf Der Pianist

Ricochets

I’ve Heard That One Before

Watch Your Step

Under Our Piano Again

Fluid Chorus

Stretch Out TimeB

Der Baum

Chère Chambre

LP4/CD4 Faust IV

Krautrock

The Sad Skinhead

Jennifer

Just A Second / Picnic On A Frozen River, Deuxième Tableau

Giggy Smile

Läuft… Heisst Das, Es Läuft Oder Es Kommt Bald?… Läuft!

It’s A Bit Of A Pain

LP5/CD5 Punkt

Morning Land

Crapolino

Knochentanz

Fernlicht

Juggernaut

Schön Rund

Prends Ton Temps

LP6/CD6 Momentaufnahme I

Naja

Flaflas

Es Ist Wieder Da

Mechanika

Weird Sounds Sound Bizarre

Karotten

RéMaj7

Fin De Face

Vorsatz

Acouphènes

Interlude 18. Juni

Dadalibal

Bonne Soupe Au Fromage

Rückwärts Durch Die Drehtür

LP7/CD7 Momentaufnahme II

Danach

Gegensprechanlage

Lampe An, Tür Zu, Leute Rein!

Purzelbaum Mit Anschubsen

Tête-à-Tête Im Schredder

Dampf

Testbildhauer

I Am… An Artist

Wir Wollen Mehr Volumen Kriegen

Arrampicarsi Sul Vesuvio

…und Alles durcheinander

The Fear Of Missing Out

Ma Trompette

As-tu Vu Mon Ombre?

7“ Single 1 / CD8

Lieber Herr Deutschland

Baby

7” Single 2 /CD8

So Far (Single Version)

It’s A Bit Of A