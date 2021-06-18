Faust releasing ‘1971-1974′ box set including lost album ‘Punkt’
Krautrock icons Faust are releasing a comprehensive, limited edition box set of their original era's recordings. Out on October 8 via Germany's Bureau B Records, 1971-1974 includes their first four albums -- Faust (1971), So Far (1972) , The Faust Tapes (1973) and Faust IV (1973) -- as well as the previously unreleased 1974 album Punkt that they made at Giorgio Moroder's Musicland Studios.
The box set also includes two albums worth of previously unreleased tracks (Momentaufnahme I and Momentaufnahme II), as well as a 7" single featuring the demo recording they sent to Polydor in 1971 and rejected single "Baby," as well as a reissue of their 1972 "So Far" 7" which was the only officially released FAUST single.
There are only 2000 copies of the 7-LP Faust 1971-1974 vinyl box set made, and only 1000 copies of the 8-CD box set. You can pre-order now and check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Faust are playing the 2021 edition of the Le Guess Who? festival in November.
Faust - 1971-1974 tracklist
LP1/CD1 Faust
Why Don’t You Eat Carrots?
Meadow Meal
Miss Fortune
LP2/CD2 So Far
It’s A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl
On The Way To Abamäe
No Harm
So Far
Mamie Is Blue
I’ve Got My Car And MyTV
Picnic On A Frozen River
Me Lack Space…
…In The Spirit
LP3/CD3 The Faust Tapes
Several Hands On Our Piano
Don’t!
Flashback Caruso
Voices And Trumpet And All
J’ai Mal Aux Dents A6)Beim Nächsten Ton Ist Es…
Two Drums, Bass, Organ
Schwitters Intro
Several Hands On Our Piano (Continued)
Beam Me Up, Scotty
Elerimomuvid
Schwitters (Continued)
Have A Good Time, Everybody
Above And Under Our Piano
Hermanns Lament
Donnerwetter
Was Ist Hier Los?
Rudolf Der Pianist
Ricochets
I’ve Heard That One Before
Watch Your Step
Under Our Piano Again
Fluid Chorus
Stretch Out TimeB
Der Baum
Chère Chambre
LP4/CD4 Faust IV
Krautrock
The Sad Skinhead
Jennifer
Just A Second / Picnic On A Frozen River, Deuxième Tableau
Giggy Smile
Läuft… Heisst Das, Es Läuft Oder Es Kommt Bald?… Läuft!
It’s A Bit Of A Pain
LP5/CD5 Punkt
Morning Land
Crapolino
Knochentanz
Fernlicht
Juggernaut
Schön Rund
Prends Ton Temps
LP6/CD6 Momentaufnahme I
Naja
Flaflas
Es Ist Wieder Da
Mechanika
Weird Sounds Sound Bizarre
Karotten
RéMaj7
Fin De Face
Vorsatz
Acouphènes
Interlude 18. Juni
Dadalibal
Bonne Soupe Au Fromage
Rückwärts Durch Die Drehtür
LP7/CD7 Momentaufnahme II
Danach
Gegensprechanlage
Lampe An, Tür Zu, Leute Rein!
Purzelbaum Mit Anschubsen
Tête-à-Tête Im Schredder
Dampf
Testbildhauer
I Am… An Artist
Wir Wollen Mehr Volumen Kriegen
Arrampicarsi Sul Vesuvio
…und Alles durcheinander
The Fear Of Missing Out
Ma Trompette
As-tu Vu Mon Ombre?
7“ Single 1 / CD8
Lieber Herr Deutschland
Baby
7” Single 2 /CD8
So Far (Single Version)
It’s A Bit Of A