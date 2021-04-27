Faye Webster announces new LP, fall tour (watch “Cheers” video)

Atlanta singer-songwriter Faye Webster has announced a new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, due out June 25 via Secretly Canadian. It's her fourth album, and the follow-up to 2019's Atlanta Millionaires Club, and she made it with producer and mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). You can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

The album's first single is "Cheers," and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Matt Swinsky, below. "This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me," Faye says. "It was the kind of song where you’re like ‘oh yeah, this is the one.' Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once."

Faye has also announced a tour supporting the album happening this fall, beginning on Columbus, OH on September 7 and hitting Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Burlington, Boston, NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 21), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville and more, wrapping up in Atlanta on September 30. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/30) at 10 AM local time, with various presales beginning Wednesday (4/28) at 10 AM. See all dates below.

Faye Webster - I Know I’m Funny haha Tracklisting:

1. Better Distractions

2. Sometimes

3. I Know I’m Funny haha

4. In a Good Way

5. Kind Of

6. Cheers

7. Both All the Time

8. A Stranger

9. A Dream with a Baseball Player

10. Overslept (feat. mei ehara)

11. Half of Me

FAYE WEBSTER: 2021 TOUR

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA