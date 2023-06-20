Faye Webster announces tour, shares “But Not Kiss”
Faye Webster has released her first single in two years, "But Not Kiss." The song is stirring, with a multi-faceted instrumental, and her soft, smooth vocals contrast assertive piano and drums, and flashes of slide guitar. “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Faye says. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction." It comes with a dreamy music video directed by Brain Dead's Kyle Ng, which you can watch below.
The song “says a lot about what’s coming,” Faye continues, as she works on a new album. Her last was 2021's I Know I'm Funny haha, and she released orchestral EP Car Therapy Sessions in 2022.
In addition to the single, Faye has announced a North American tour running through October and November. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on October 24 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10am.
FAYE WEBSTER -- 2023 TOUR DATES
Jun 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios
Jun 22 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
Oct 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Oct 20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 27 - Toronto, ON - History
Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Nov 02 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Nov 04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Nov 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Nov 08 - Los Angeles, - The Novo
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Nov 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern