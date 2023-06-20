Faye Webster announces tour, shares “But Not Kiss”

Faye Webster has released her first single in two years, "But Not Kiss." The song is stirring, with a multi-faceted instrumental, and her soft, smooth vocals contrast assertive piano and drums, and flashes of slide guitar. “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Faye says. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction." It comes with a dreamy music video directed by Brain Dead's Kyle Ng, which you can watch below.

The song “says a lot about what’s coming,” Faye continues, as she works on a new album. Her last was 2021's I Know I'm Funny haha, and she released orchestral EP Car Therapy Sessions in 2022.

In addition to the single, Faye has announced a North American tour running through October and November. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 24 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10am.

FAYE WEBSTER -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Jun 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

Jun 22 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

Oct 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Oct 20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON - History

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Nov 02 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Nov 04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Nov 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov 08 - Los Angeles, - The Novo

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern