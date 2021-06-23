Faye Webster shares video for new single “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” expands tour

Faye Webster's new album, I Know I'm Funny haha, is due out Friday (6/25) via Secretly Canadian, and she's shared another single ahead of its release, the loungey "A Dream With a Baseball Player." The song was inspired by Webster's crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who she met when she sang at a 2019 Braves game. "A song about Ronald Acuña Jr, obviously," she writes. "Off tour I spent so much of my time watching baseball that I thought I wanted to be a baseball player. But I’m not, so I guess the next best thing was having a crush on one. I guess this song explains what having a crush feels like. Having made up conversations with them in your head even though you don't speak their language, wearing their team jersey every day, things that make you feel closer to this person that you don’t know at all. But I sang at the Braves game, and they let us meet so I think I got that one out of my system." It's accompanied by a video directed by Swinsky, which you can watch below.

Webster had announced a fall tour supporting the album, and she's expanded it with new North American dates in February and March of 2022, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The new Los Angeles date is at The Fonda on February 10 (tickets), and the new NYC date is at Webster Hall on March 1 (tickets). Tickets to those and all new dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.

FAYE WEBSTER: 2021-2022 TOUR

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

02/01/21 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

02/03/21 - Trees - Dallas, TX

02/04/21 - The Parish - Austin, TX

02/05/21 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

02/07/21 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

02/08/21 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

02/10/21 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

02/11/21 - The New Parish - San Francisco, CA

02/13/21 - Douglas Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

02/14/21 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

02/15/21 - The Biltmore - Vancouver, BC

02/19/21 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

02/21/21 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

02/24/21 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

02/25/21 - Petit Campus - Montreal, QC

03/01/22 - Webster Hall - New York City, NY