Fear add headlining dates around Misfits shows

LA hardcore vets Fear are gearing up for some shows with the Misfits, including one in NJ on July 8 with The Gaslight Anthem and one in Phoenix on July 15 with AFI, and they've sprinkled in some headlining dates as well. One of those happens in NYC on October 7 at Brooklyn Monarch, and tickets for that show are on sale now.

No word yet on openers for the Monarch show, and more dates may still be TBA, but stay tuned for any updates. All currently known dates are listed below. Fear also recently put out a cover of AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and you can check that out below too.

Fear -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

6/22 The Masquerade - Hell Atlanta, GA

7/8 Prudential Center Newark, NJ w/ Misfits, The Gaslight Anthem

7/9 Big Night Live Boston, MA

7/15 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre w/ Misfits, AFI

10/7 Brooklyn Monarch Brooklyn, NY