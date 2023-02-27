Feeble Little Horse announce new album and summer tour, share “Tin Man”

Pittsburgh's Feeble Little Horse have announced a new album, Girl With Fish, which will be out May 27 via Saddle Creek. It's their first album for the label and the band produced it themselves. “Every track on this album had a super unique writing process,” says the band's Sebastian Kinsler. “No two songs were written the same way from start to finish.”

The first single from the album is "Tin Man," a hazy, shoegazy number that places ethereal harmonies and pop melodies under a few layers of steel wool. You can watch the video, directed by singer-bassist Lydia Slocum, below.

Feeble Little Horse will be on tour this summer, hitting Brooklyn on June 28 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time. Check out their full tour schedule below.

attachment-feeble-little-horse-girl-with-fish loading...

Girl With Fish:

1. Freak

2. Tin Man

3. Steamroller

4. Heaven

5. Paces

6. Sweet

7. Slide

8. Healing

9. Pocket

10. Station

11. Heavy Water

Feeble Little Horse - 2023 Tour Dates:

6/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

6/25/23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

6/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

6/28/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/29/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

6/30/23 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

7/02/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

7/05/23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/06/23 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

7/08/23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

7/09/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

7/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

7/12/23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Indoors)