Feeble Little Horse announce New Year’s Eve show in NYC

New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/30. That show is sold out, and Feeble Little Horse have now added a headlining NYC show for New Year's Eve at Mercury Lounge. It's an early show, with 6 PM doors. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

All Feeble Little Horse dates are listed, along with their recent video for "Chores," below.

Feeble Little Horse -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/28 - Philly at Johnny Brenda’s

12/29 - DC at the Pocket

12/30 - NYC at Bowery Ballroom w/ Sidney Gish

12/31 - NYC at Mercury Lounge

1/1 - Pgh at Club Cafe

1/2 - Columbus at Ace of Cups

1/3 - Chicago at Schubas

1/5- Morgantown at 123 Pleasant st