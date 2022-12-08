Feeble Little Horse announce New Year’s Eve show in NYC

Feeble Little Horse announce New Year&#8217;s Eve show in NYC

photo by June Hart

New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/30. That show is sold out, and Feeble Little Horse have now added a headlining NYC show for New Year's Eve at Mercury Lounge. It's an early show, with 6 PM doors. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

All Feeble Little Horse dates are listed, along with their recent video for "Chores," below.

Feeble Little Horse -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
12/28 - Philly at Johnny Brenda’s
12/29 - DC at the Pocket
12/30 - NYC at Bowery Ballroom w/ Sidney Gish
12/31 - NYC at Mercury Lounge
1/1 - Pgh at Club Cafe
1/2 - Columbus at Ace of Cups
1/3 - Chicago at Schubas
1/5- Morgantown at 123 Pleasant st

