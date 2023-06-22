Feeble Little Horse cancel summer tour

Feeble Little Horse have cancelled their summer tour, which was slated to begin next week. The band wrote on Instagram, "we have been blown away by all the recent support we have received but for now we have to take a step back and reassess our little world for our continued health." Read the full statement:

we are very sorry to announce that we have to cancel our tour. we were so excited and this tour meant the world to us. we have been blown away by all the recent support we have received but for now we have to take a step back and reassess our little world for our continued health. we are really sorry if this has a negative impact on anyone's best summer ever plans it definitely is lame for us as well. right now, we are letting the horse get a good night's sleep.

@fullbody_2 has insanely cool merch on their bandcamp and we strongly encourage you guys to go support them. they are cooler than us by far and they deserved an epic tour this summer

that they no longer get to have.

thankyou @nadurath for walking us through this mess and being our epic manager

thank you @craftedsounds connor and @tagabowphl doug for believing in us when we were itty bitty and all the awesome philly people who made our dreams come true

thank you @saddlecreek for carrying us to heights we never imagined

thank you @reneenarushoff for holding down the mosh pit and for bringing us together as a band

all of you are so cool and we really love you guys. the equestrian club is forever.