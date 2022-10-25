feeble little horse sign to Saddle Creek, release expanded edition of debut LP & new video

Pittsburgh's feeble little horse have signed to Saddle Creek, who just re-released their 2021 debut album Hayday along with two bonus tracks and an animated music video for its song "Chores" (made by Corrinne James). If you're unfamiliar with the band, they toe the line between noise pop, twee folk, and '90s-style indie rock, and they do a great job of using familiar ingredients to create something that feels new and fresh. It's a cool record and you can check it out below. Physical copies available here.

feeble little horse -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

12/29 - Washington, DC @ The Pocket

1/1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

1/2 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

1/3 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

1/5 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street