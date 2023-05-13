Feid confirms new album amid tour; Young Miko on tour too
Colombian singer Feid has become one of the most talked-about reggaeton artists in the world, and the prolific artist has already confirmed a followup to last year's highly acclaimed FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM. In the midst of his current 'Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour' tour across North America, he told Variety that his "album is ready" and added:
I’m always traveling with my studio. I’m here with Wain, who is one of my producers, and we’re always trying to be creative. It’s like the gym. I got my mic here, my laptop and everything. I don’t have plans to do any specific song — but I’m sure something will come along during a bus ride or hotel session. But right now, I’m focused on the live performance aspect of what I’m doing.
Feid's been dropping a handful of singles while he's been on the road. Most recently, he put out "Mxfix G5" this week. Feid's tour hits NYC on June 7 & 8 at The Theater at MSG. All remaining dates are listed below.
One of Feid's most widely-loved new singles is "Classy 101," a collaboration with the fast-rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko. Miko is an openly queer female rapper who's among a new wave of artists credited with ending urbano's boys' club (alongside Villano Antillano, RaiNao, Paopao, Chesca, and others), and she was recently co-signed by Bad Bunny, who brought her on stage during his recent Un Verano Sin Ti tour to perform "Riri," a fan fave off of her great 2022 debut EP Trap Kitty.
Young Miko has also been in the midst of the 'Trap Kitty World Tour' and that brings her to NYC the same week Feid plays here: she'll be at Queens' La Boom on June 9 and The Bronx's Salsa Con Fuego on June 10. All of her upcoming US dates are listed below. Full international schedule here.
Feid -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sun, May 14 – Hildago, TX – Payne Arena
Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu, May 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall
Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History
Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park
Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego
Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre
Thu, Jun 08 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre
Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena
Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sun, Jun 18 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Young Miko -- US 2023 Tour Dates
5/28 Suenos Festival Chicago, IL
6/2 The Strand Providence, RI
6/4 El Centro Lawrence, MA
6/9 La Boom Queens, NY
6/10 Salsa Con Fuego Bronx, NY
6/11 Elegance Hartford, CT
6/15 Enigma Raleigh, NC
6/16 Vibras Tampa, FL
6/17 Oasis Maimi, FL
6/18 Perfectos Lounge Orlando, FL