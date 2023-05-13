Feid confirms new album amid tour; Young Miko on tour too

Colombian singer Feid has become one of the most talked-about reggaeton artists in the world, and the prolific artist has already confirmed a followup to last year's highly acclaimed FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM. In the midst of his current 'Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour' tour across North America, he told Variety that his "album is ready" and added:

I’m always traveling with my studio. I’m here with Wain, who is one of my producers, and we’re always trying to be creative. It’s like the gym. I got my mic here, my laptop and everything. I don’t have plans to do any specific song — but I’m sure something will come along during a bus ride or hotel session. But right now, I’m focused on the live performance aspect of what I’m doing.

Feid's been dropping a handful of singles while he's been on the road. Most recently, he put out "Mxfix G5" this week. Feid's tour hits NYC on June 7 & 8 at The Theater at MSG. All remaining dates are listed below.

One of Feid's most widely-loved new singles is "Classy 101," a collaboration with the fast-rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko. Miko is an openly queer female rapper who's among a new wave of artists credited with ending urbano's boys' club (alongside Villano Antillano, RaiNao, Paopao, Chesca, and others), and she was recently co-signed by Bad Bunny, who brought her on stage during his recent Un Verano Sin Ti tour to perform "Riri," a fan fave off of her great 2022 debut EP Trap Kitty.

Young Miko has also been in the midst of the 'Trap Kitty World Tour' and that brings her to NYC the same week Feid plays here: she'll be at Queens' La Boom on June 9 and The Bronx's Salsa Con Fuego on June 10. All of her upcoming US dates are listed below. Full international schedule here.

Feid -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sun, May 14 – Hildago, TX – Payne Arena

Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu, May 18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall

Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History

Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park

Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego

Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Thu, Jun 08 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena

Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun, Jun 18 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Young Miko -- US 2023 Tour Dates

5/28 Suenos Festival Chicago, IL

6/2 The Strand Providence, RI

6/4 El Centro Lawrence, MA

6/9 La Boom Queens, NY

6/10 Salsa Con Fuego Bronx, NY

6/11 Elegance Hartford, CT

6/15 Enigma Raleigh, NC

6/16 Vibras Tampa, FL

6/17 Oasis Maimi, FL

6/18 Perfectos Lounge Orlando, FL