Feinstein’s/54 Below reopening this month; save 25% on tickets to select shows

Broadway supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below, which regularly features stars of major shows singing their hearts out in an intimate setting, is reopening later this month after being shut down due to COVID. They've updated their events calendar with performances and events beginning on Thursday, June 17, and tickets are on sale now.

You can save 25% on tickets with our code, VEGAN25, on select events: Britton and The Sting: Summer of Love on June 22 & 23 at 9:45 PM (tickets), Storm Large (Pink Martini, CBS's Rock Star: Supernova) on July 5-7 at 7:00pm (tickets), and Jared Weiss Sings Bob Dylan on July 28 at 9:45 PM (tickets).

To attend a show at Feinstein's, you'll need to provide proof of vaccination, through NY's Excelsior Pass or your vaccine card. Find more information about their COVID safety policies on their HERE.

Other upcoming Feinstein's events of note: Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Netflix’s You) and Andy Mientus (NBC’s Smash, Les Miserables) performing songs from Taylor Swift's folkore from August 13-20, Anthony Rapp Unplugged on August 29-30,