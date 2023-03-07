Feist adds 2nd NYC date to 2023 tour

In February, Feist announced a North American tour supporting her highly anticipated first album in six years, Multitudes. The NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on May 13, has now sold out, so she's added a second the next night at the same venue, on May 14 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM.

Feist will be performing in the round for this tour, with 360-degree immersive sound. She developed the production with artist and filmmaker Colby Richardson, artist Heather Goodchild and artistic producer Mary Hickson. See updated dates below.

FEIST: 2023 TOUR

TUE 2 MAY The Sylvee Madison, WI, US

WED 3 MAY First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US

FRI 5 MAY Radius Chicago, IL, US

SAT 6 MAY The Pageant St Louis, MO, US

SUN 7 MAY Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN, US

TUE 9 MAY Roxy Theater Atlanta, GA, US

WED 10 MAY The Ritz Raleigh, NC, US

FRI 12 MAY 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

SAT 13 MAY Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

SUN 14 MAY Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

MON 15 MAY The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA, US

WED 17 MAY MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA, US

THU 18 MAY History Toronto, ON, Canada

FRI 19 MAY MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

SUN 9 JULY Mariposa Folk Festival Orillia, ON, Canada

TUE 11 JULY Halifax Jazz Festival Halifax, NS, Canada