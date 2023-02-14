Feist announces new album ‘Multitudes’ – listen to three songs

Feist is back and has announced her first album in six years, Multitudes, that will be out April 14 via Interscope. (Preorder it on vinyl.) She made the album with producers Robbie Lackritz (The Weather Station) and Mocky (Jamie Lidell, Kelela), with contributions from Shahzad Ismaily (Tom Waits, Beth Orton) and Gabe Noel (Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington), along with regular collaborators Todd Dahlhoff (woodwinds, synths, bass) and Amir Yaghmai (strings, guitars).

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone," says Feist, who lost her father and gave birth to a daughter since her last album. "We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured- like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject- were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

You can listen to three songs off Multitudes now: the glossy modern pop of opener "In Lightning," the delicate "Love Who We Are Meant To" and "Hiding Out in the Open." Listen to those below.

Feist is also hosting a free Valentines Day livestream performance tonight at 7 PM Eastern. She'll perform new songs and old favorites. More info is here.

feist multitudes loading...

Multitudes

In Lightning

Forever Before

Love Who We Are Meant To

Hiding Out In The Open

The Redwing

I Took All Of My Rings Off

Of Womankind

Become The Earth

Borrow Trouble

Martyr Moves

Calling All The Gods