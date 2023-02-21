Feist announces North American tour
Feist has announced a North American tour in support of her anticipated new album Multitudes. She'll be performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound, a production that was conceived by Feist and developed with artist/filmmaker Colby Richardson, artist Heather Goodchild and Artistic Producer Mary Hickson. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/24) at 10 AM local time with presales beginning Wednesday (2/22) at 10 AM local time.
NYC gets a show on May 13 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.
Feist -- 2023 Tour Dates
5/2 Madison, WI The Sylvee
5/3 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
5/5 Chicago, IL Radius
5/6 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
5/7 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
5/9 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
5/10 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
5/12 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
5/13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
5/15 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
5/17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5/18 Toronto, ON HISTORY
5/19 Montréal, QC MTelus
7/11 Halifax, NS Halifax Jazz Festival