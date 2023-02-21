Feist announces North American tour

Feist has announced a North American tour in support of her anticipated new album Multitudes. She'll be performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound, a production that was conceived by Feist and developed with artist/filmmaker Colby Richardson, artist Heather Goodchild and Artistic Producer Mary Hickson. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/24) at 10 AM local time with presales beginning Wednesday (2/22) at 10 AM local time.

NYC gets a show on May 13 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Feist -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/2 Madison, WI The Sylvee

5/3 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

5/5 Chicago, IL Radius

5/6 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

5/7 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

5/9 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

5/10 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

5/12 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

5/13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

5/15 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

5/17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/18 Toronto, ON HISTORY

5/19 Montréal, QC MTelus

7/11 Halifax, NS Halifax Jazz Festival