Feist donating merch proceeds from Arcade Fire show to Women’s Aid Dublin

Arcade Fire's tour is moving ahead after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against co-leader Win Butler over the weekend. The Dublin show is currently underway at 3Arena, with an opening set from Feist. She has not publicly commented on the allegations. but multiple attendees have pointed out on social media that she has a sign at her merch table saying that "All Proceeds from Feist Merchandise will be donated to Women's Aid Dublin."

Women's Aid is "a leading national organisation that has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974."

UPDATE: Feist's Tuesday night set is officially over, and she made no comment on the allegations from the stage.

See attendee-taken video from her performance below.

Some ticketholders were calling for refunds on social media following the allegations, which were made by multiple people and reported on by Pitchfork.

Butler has denied the allegations, saying "I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors."

A DJ also played before and after Feist.