Felice Brothers throwing ‘County Fair’ fest with Conor Oberst, Hurray for the Riff Raff, more

The Felice Brothers are presenting a one-day festival, Felice County Fair, on October 1 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The festival features performances by Conor Oberst, The Felice Brothers, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Evan Stephens Hall (Pinegrove), Haley Heynderickx, Al Olender, William Lawrence and more special guests to be announced. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 11 at 10 AM.

“I view this little festival as an opportunity to show off our friends and family and our beautiful Hudson Valley home to our musician pals, and show off our musician pals to our friends and our family," says James Felice of The Felice Brothers. “We want this to be a completely unique day of music with open collaboration between all of the performers. A celebration of songwriting and musicianship, and the incredible open-hearted joy that we can all feel when musicians who respect each other get to perform for the folks that they love.”

Check out the poster below and head to the festival website for more info.

Conor Oberst is currently on tour with Bright Eyes in the UK and Europe, and they'll play Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October.

Arrowood Farms is also home to the 2022 Woodsist Festival in September with Guided by Voices, Waxahatchee, Woods, Sun Ra Arkestra and more.