Felt compilations ‘Gold Mine Trash’ and ‘Bubblegum Perfume’ getting new vinyl reissues

Two crucial compilations from classic '80s indie cult band Felt are getting welcome reissues: Gold Mine Trash and Bubblegum Perfume will both be out March 3 via 1972 Records.

Of the two, Gold Mine Trash is arguably the more sought-after, as it collects non-LP singles on Cherry Red, including their indie hit "Primitive Painters," which was a duet with Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser.

Bubblegum Perfume, meanwhile, collects singles and album tracks from their time on Creation Records.

Both compilations feature audio and artwork (redesigned sleeves included) "lovingly overseen" by bandleader Lawrence. Check out the artwork and tracklists below.

In other news, Lawrence's current band, Mozart Estate, will release anticipated new album, Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Modern Shopping, on January 27.

Felt keyboardist Martin Duffy died at the end of December.

attachment-felt-gold-mine-trash loading...

GOLD MINE TRASH:

Side One

1. Something Sends Me To Sleep

2. Trails Of Colour Dissolve

3. Dismantled King Is off The Throne

4. Penelope Tree

5. Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow

Side Two

6. Crystal Ball

7. The Day The Rain Came Down

8. Fortune

9. Vasco Da Gama

10. Primitive Painters

attachment-felt-bubblegum-perfume loading...

BUBBLEGUM PERFUME:

Side One

1. I Will Die With My Head In Flames

2. Stained Glass Windows In The Sky

3. I Didn’t Mean To Hurt You

4. Space Blues

5. Autumn

6. Be Still

7. There’s No Such Thing As Victory

8. Magellan

9. The Final Resting Of The Ark

10. Sandman’s On The Rise Again

Side Two

11. Don’t Die On My Doorstep

12. Tuesday’s Secret

13. Book Of Swords

14. Female Star

15. Fire Circle

16. The Darkest Ending

17. Bitter End

18. Rain Of Crystal Spires

19. Voyage To Illumination

20. Ballad Of The Band