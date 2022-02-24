Femi Kuti & The Positive Force announce 2022 tour ft Mádé Kuti

Last year, Femi Kuti and Mádé Kuti -- the son and grandson, respectively, of Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti -- released Legacy +: Stop The Hate which is up for two 2022 Grammys. The record coincided with Mádé Kuti's solo debut, For(e)ward, which were both released by Partisan Records on the same day. If you haven't checked those records out you can stream them below.

Femi Kuti has just announced he'll bring his band The Positive Force, which features Mádé, to North America this summer for their first tour here in five years, including stop in NYC, Los Angeles, Toronto, Seattle, DC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens June 10 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force (feat. Mádé Kuti) 2022 tour dates:

June 9 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

June 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

June 11 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing

June 15 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

June 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

June 17 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries

June 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Culture Center

June 24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

June 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

June 28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

June 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

June 30 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theatre

July 1 - San Francisco, CA - Independent

July 2 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival

July 6 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

July 8 - Courtenay, BC - Vancouver Island MusicFest

July 10 - Toronto, ONT - Afrofest

July 13 - Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

July 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 15 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

July 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Downstage at the Mann

July 17 - Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard