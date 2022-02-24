Femi Kuti & The Positive Force announce 2022 tour ft Mádé Kuti
Last year, Femi Kuti and Mádé Kuti -- the son and grandson, respectively, of Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti -- released Legacy +: Stop The Hate which is up for two 2022 Grammys. The record coincided with Mádé Kuti's solo debut, For(e)ward, which were both released by Partisan Records on the same day. If you haven't checked those records out you can stream them below.
Femi Kuti has just announced he'll bring his band The Positive Force, which features Mádé, to North America this summer for their first tour here in five years, including stop in NYC, Los Angeles, Toronto, Seattle, DC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens June 10 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force (feat. Mádé Kuti) 2022 tour dates:
June 9 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
June 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
June 11 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing
June 15 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion
June 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
June 17 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries
June 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival
June 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Culture Center
June 24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival
June 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
June 28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
June 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre
June 30 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theatre
July 1 - San Francisco, CA - Independent
July 2 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival
July 6 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
July 8 - Courtenay, BC - Vancouver Island MusicFest
July 10 - Toronto, ONT - Afrofest
July 13 - Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
July 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 15 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
July 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Downstage at the Mann
July 17 - Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard