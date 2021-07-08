Fender announces Kurt Cobain & J. Mascis guitars

Fender is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind by reviving their Kurt Cobain signature guitar. The Jag-Stang electric, which they worked with him to build in 1993, combining aspects of Jaguars and Mustangs, his go-to guitars, was last available in 2006. It's available to pre-order now in fiesta red and sonic blue, for an MSRP of $1,249.99, and scheduled to start shipping in October. The description reads:

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal record “Nevermind,” this Jag-Stang comes equipped with the same features that made it Kurt’s ideal instrument. The alder body delivers a punchy tone perfect for big power chords, the 24” short-scale reduces string tension for easier playing, and the 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard with maple neck has a comfortable feel that won’t fatigue your hands when chording. The vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups are perfect for recreating Kurt’s classic tones, while the Mustang slider switches provide the flexibility to dial in four distinct settings for a variety of in or out-of-phase tones.

Fender also announced a new J. Mascis Telecaster, a recreation of the 1958 top-loader Tele he's been known to use in the studio, with a Dazzling Blue Sparkle finish. That one also features "mirrored chrome pickguard, custom J Mascis Telecaster pickups, top-loader bridge and Road Worn® maple neck and hardware," and will be available starting in August, with an MSRP of $1,349.

Dinosaur Jr. go on tour this fall in support of their 2021 album Sweet It Into Space, and we have some of their classic albums for sale on vinyl in our store, where we also have Nirvana records.