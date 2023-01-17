Fenne Lily announces new LP & co-headlining tour with Christian Lee Hutson (hear “Lights Light Up”)

UK-born, NYC-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has announced her third LP, Big Picture, due out via Dead Oceans on April 14 (pre-order). Big Picture documents the time since her 2020 album BREACH, as Fenne explains: “Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020. By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Fenne recorded and produced the album alongside Brad Cook in his Durham, NC, studio. It also features guitar by frequent Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Christian Lee Hutson, guest vocals from Katy Kirby, and it was mixed by Jay Som's Melina Duterte. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

The first taste of Big Picture comes from single "Lights Light Up," a swaying, lightly melancholic ballad. “I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun,” Fenne says of the song. Watch the video below.

Fenne has also announced a co-headlining North American tour with Christian Lee Hutson, following a solo run in the UK and Europe. The stateside tour runs through May and June, and you can see all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show on June 2 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM.

Big Picture Tracklist

1. Map of Japan

2. Dawncolored Horse

3. Lights Light Up

4. 2+2

5. Superglued

6. Henry

7. Pick

8. In My Own Time

9. Red Deer Day

10. Half Finished

Fenne Lily -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. Apr. 15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

Tue. Apr. 18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Fri. Apr. 21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Mon. Apr. 24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

Tue. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Thu. Apr. 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Fri. Apr. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Sat. Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz

Mon. May 1 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

Tue. May 2 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. May 3 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. May 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. May 12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

Sat. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Tue. May 16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

Wed. May 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Fri. May 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. May 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Tue. May 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. May 24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sat. May 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

Tue. May 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Wed. May 31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. Jun. 4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Jun. 5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Jun. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. Jun. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Jun. 9 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sun. Jun. 11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Fri. Jun. 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *

* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson