Fenne Lily & illuminati hotties played Bowery Ballroom w/ Katy Kirby (pics)

Fenne Lily and illuminati hotties have been on a co-headlining tour, and they stopped in NYC on Thursday night (2/24) for a show at Bowery Ballroom. Texas native Katy Kirby opened the night with a 40-minute set that included highlight "Cool Dry Place," the title track of her 2021 album.

illuminati hotties, up next, played largely from their very good 2021 album Let Me Do One More, including standout track "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism."

Fenne Lily closed out the night with a set that included two new, untitled songs she was testing out, and she invited Katy Kirby and her band out for a finale rendition of "Berlin."

See pictures from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum below.