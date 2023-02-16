Fenne Lily shares “Dawncolored Horse” off upcoming LP ‘Big Picture’

Fenne Lily has shared another single from her upcoming album Big Picture, out April 14 via Dead Oceans. "Dawncolored Horse" is a wistful indie-folk love song inspired by Richard Brautigan's poem "The Horse That Had A Flat Tire." “[Brautigan] talks about the woman he loves as being a ‘breathing castle.’ I truly don’t know what that means, but for me he’s distilled a feeling of absolute closeness. When you know someone so well it feels like you’re almost living inside them. That can be claustrophobic,” Fenne explains, “but before it’s too much, it’s incredible.” Listen to "Dawncolored Horse" below.

In the coming months, Fenne Lily will be touring the UK and Europe with Naima Bock before kicking off a co-headlining North American tour with Christian Lee Hutson. Fenne and Christian hit Brooklyn on June 2 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.

Fenne Lily -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. Apr. 15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

Sun. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ^

Tue. Apr. 18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s ^

Wed. Apr. 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall ^

Fri. Apr. 21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity ^

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns ^

Mon. Apr. 24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club ^

Tue. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet ^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher ^

Fri. Apr. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar ^

Sat. Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz ^

Mon. May 1 - Munich, DE @ Ampere ^

Tue. May 2 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten ^

Wed. May 3 - Paris, FR @ FMR ^

Thu. May 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. May 12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

Sat. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Tue. May 16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

Wed. May 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Fri. May 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. May 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Tue. May 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. May 24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sat. May 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

Tue. May 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Wed. May 31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. Jun. 4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Jun. 5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Jun. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. Jun. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Jun. 9 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sun. Jun. 11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Fri. Jun. 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *

* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

^ w/ Naima Bock