Fennesz playing three NYC shows in November

Austrian guitarist and electronic/ambient/shoegaze artist Christian Fennesz played Ambient Church in NYC on his rescheduled North American tour this past spring (his first in over a decade), and he'll be coming back for three Brooklyn shows in November: Roulette on 11/15 as part of Sylvie Courvoisier Chimeara's sextet that also includes Wadada Leo Smith, Nate Wooley, Drew Gress, and Kenny Wollesen; Public Records on 11/19 with Eli Winter; and Pioneer Works on 11/20 (details TBA).

Before he heads to Brooklyn, Fennesz has European dates in September and October, All dates are listed, along with a stream of 2019's Agora, below.

FENNESZ - 2022 TOUR DATES

24.09.2022 - Touch.40 Live at AB - Brussels, Belgium

02.10.2022 - Arkaoda - Berlin, Germany

05.10.2022 - Armani/Silos - Milan, Italy

08.10.2022 - Extreme Chill Festival - Reykjavik, Iceland

15.10.2022 - Amplifest - Porto, Portugal

10.11.2022 - Roma Jazz Festival - Rome, Italy

15.11.2022 - La Roulette (with Sylvie Courvoisier Chimeara and others) - Brooklyn, NY, USA

19.11.2022 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY, USA

20.11.2022 - Pioneer Works - Brooklyn, NY, USA