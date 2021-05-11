Fernway’s “Mountain Climber” is a new wavey emo-pop earworm (watch the video)

The 1975 are huge emo fans and clearly influenced by the genre, but if you've ever wished they'd go full emo, you might want to check out Fernway. The band, whose vocalist RJ DeMarco also plays in the DIY emo band Carpool, are compared to and influenced by The 1975, and you can very much hear the comparison in recent single "Mountain Climber." The track fuses that band's punchy new wave revival with 2000s style emo/power pop, and even if they wear their influences on their sleeves a bit, the song is pretty damn undeniable. They've made a video for it, which we're premiering in this post. Check it out: