Fest bands cover each other on new comp (Catbite, Mikey Erg, Days N Daze & more)

Usually, Halloween in the punk world means The Fest, but that's not happening this year for obvious reasons. Fortunately, there are other ways to get in the Fest spirit this year.

Funk Turry Funk just released the compilation Stoked For the Fest Vol. 1, which features tons of Fest bands covering others who have played The Fest throughout its history. That includes Typesetter covering Kali Masi, Days N Daze covering Andrew Paley, Catbite covering Kill Lincoln, Mikey Erg covering Kepi Ghoulie, Answering Machine covering Dog Party, Late Bloomer covering Gorilla Biscuits, Lost In Society covering The Ergs!, DFMK covering Radon, Andrew Paley covering Beach Slang, and much more. Stream the full comp:

This Saturday (aka Halloween), The Fest will do its The Fest That Never Was livestream on Facebook and Twitch with Answering Machine, awakebutstillinbed, Billy Liar, Catbite, Cold Wrecks, Dikembe, Dog Party, Erica Freas, Flying Raccoon Suit, Frank Turner, Get Married, Jon Snodgrass, Late Bloomer, Long Neck, Lost in Society, MakeWar, Night Witch, Oceanator, Roger Harvey, Sarchasm, Souvenirs, Teenage Halloween, The Casket Lottery, The Pauses, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Timeshares, War on Women, Weakened Friends, Worriers, Zeta, and many more.

For yet another stacked punk livestream this weekend, Ratboys are doing their massive 25-hour Halloween Telethon on Twitch with Adult Mom, Anjimile, Avery Springer of Retirement Party, Bad Bad Hats, Bartees Strange, Chris Farren, Conor Murphy of Foxing, Deep Sea Diver, Diet Cig, Disq, Ellis, Illuminati Hotties, Laura Stevenson, Mint Green, Oceanator, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Rosie Tucker, Sinai Vessel, Skatune Network, Slingshot Dakota, The Beths, Why Bonnie, Wild Pink and more. Proceeds go to The Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock! Chicago.

For even more Halloween livestream options, check out our guide to this weekend's spooky virtual concerts.