Festival organizer defends packed, maskless crowd at Chris Janson show

As the audience collected toward the front of the stage, seeing as it was the festival's third day, Schroeder says he figured attendees knew the safety guidelines by now and made their own choices with that knowledge. “How I kind of see it, and I hate to be this way, people were allowed to protest and riot. And we saw where supposedly that doesn't cause a bump [in COVID-19 cases]," he says. "These people weren't rioting. They weren't being bad. All they were doing was enjoying music and wanting to live... They were enjoying themselves and loving on one another and enjoying music. And if it's not OK to do that, but it's okay to riot and it's okay to protest everything, then I went and fought for this country for the wrong reasons, I guess.”