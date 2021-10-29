Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Rolling Loud NYC

Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges on Thursday at Citi Field in Queens where the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was scheduled to play as part of Rolling Loud NYC that night (he didn't perform).

Maxwell was one of six men, including a New Jersey corrections officer, who were charged with, according to ABC 7, "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances" today in a Central Islip federal court.

Also from ABC 7, the indictment alleges that the defendants "obtained the drugs on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the controlled substances across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored." According to prosecutors, this all happened between June 2019 and June 2020.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe."

Prosecutors said Fetty Wap was a "kilogram-level redistributor" for the trafficking organization.

TMZ reports that during the investigation, feds obtained "$1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle."

If convicted, Maxwell and the other men could face life in prison.