Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking

New Jersey rapper and "Trap Queen" hitmaker Fetty Wap (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking, The New York Times reports. According to the article, he "had been in custody since his bail was revoked in August, after prosecutors said he had, while on a FaceTime call, displayed a firearm and threatened to kill someone. He subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine."

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, argued, "Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences."

Read more at the NY Times.