Fever Ray announces 2023 Tour
Fever Ray, aka Karin Dreijer of The Knife, will release third album Radical Romantics in March and they've just announced the 2023 "There's No Place I'd Rather Be" world tour. That includes a few US shows this spring, hitting NYC's Terminal 5 on May 3, Boston's Roadrunner on May 5, and new Chicago venue The Salt Shed on May 7. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM local time.
Radical Romantics features contributions from Karin's brother and former Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik), Vessel, and longtime collaborator Martin Falck. Check out singles "Carbon Dioxide" and "What They Call Us" below.
Fever Ray - 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu. Mar. 23 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. Mar. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Sun. Mar. 25 - Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios
Mon. Mar. 27 - Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons
Tue. Mar. 28 - Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry
Thu. Mar. 30 - Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival
Sat. Apr. 1 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Thur. Apr. 6 - Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
Fri. Apr. 7 - The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival
Wed. May 3 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Fri. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sun. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed