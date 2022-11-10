Fever Ray announces new LP ft Trent Reznor & more, shares “Carbon Dioxide” video

Fever Ray (aka The Knife cofounder Karin Dreijer) will release Radical Romantics, their first album in five years, on March 10 via Mute. The album has been in the works since 2019 and the record features contributions from her brother and Knife parter Olof Dreijer, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Aasthma (Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik), Vessel, and longtime collaborator Martin Falck.

The album includes the recently released single "What They Call Us" and they've just shared new single "Carbon Dioxide," which was co-produced by Vessel. This the kind of banger, mixing the dark, euphoric and anthemic, that Fever Ray do so well. Watch the video, directed by Karolina Pajak, below.

Radical Romantics Tracklist:

1. What They Call Us

2. Shiver

3 New Utensils

4. Kandy

5. Even It Out

6. Looking for a Ghost

7. Carbon Dioxide

8. North

9. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean