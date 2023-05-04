Fever Ray lit up Terminal 5 with CHRISTEENE (pics, video, setlist)

Fever Ray, aka Karin Dreijer of The Knife, is on a brief US tour supporting their new album Radical Romantics, one of our favorites of 2023 so far. They stopped in NYC for a show at Terminal 5 on Wednesday night (5/3), transforming the cavernous venue into a mutant dance party. Dreijer, looking dapper in a white suit, was flanked onstage by a pair of vocalists and with percussionists and a lone streetlight behind them. Pulses of light flooded the stage as they moved with minimal but effective choreography. Dreijer and their cohorts leaned into each other for "Shiver," a highlight of the night, with the irresistible "Kandy" following right behind it. For the final song of the night, "Coconut" from 2009's self-titled album, they left the stage and came back out wearing hooded capes.

Drag firebrand CHRISTEENE opened the show, and you can see pictures from the night, attendee-taken videos, and Fever Ray's setlist, below.

SETLIST: FEVER RAY @ TERMINAL 5, 5/3/2023

What They Call Us

New Utensils

When I Grow Up

Mustn't Hurry

Triangle Walks

To the Moon and Back

Shiver

Kandy

Even It Out

An Itch

I'm Not Done (Still Not Done remix)

Carbon Dioxide

Now's the Only Time I Know (remix)

Tapping Fingers

If I Had a Heart

Coconut