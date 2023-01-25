Fever Ray share “Kandy” ft The Knife’s Olof Dreijer (watch the video)

Fever Ray have released another single from their anticipated third album Radical Romantics (out March 10 via Mute). "Kandy" was co-written and co-produced by Karin Dreijer and their brother and The Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer. Olof co-wrote and co-produced four of the songs on Radical Romantics, including previously-released "What They Call Us" -- the first collaboration by the Dreijer siblings in eight years.

"I tried to tune in as much as possible into Fever Ray vibes and tried many different styles, or clothes as I usually say when I talk about different music production suggestions," Olof says. "But in the end we took out the same synthesizer, the SH101, used for The Knife track 'The Captain,' and it just worked!"

"Kandy" is futuristic and bouncy, full of Fever Ray's macabre charm. The song comes with a music video directed by longtime collaborator Martin Falck, featuring Karin and Olof paying homage to The Knife's video for "Pass This On." Check it out below.

Fever Ray's North American tour which includes a few dates with CHRISTEENE (including NYC's Terminal 5 on May 3), a DC shows with 100 gecs and Machine Girl and an appearance at Just Like Heaven fest. All dates below.

Fever Ray -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Mar. 23 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. Mar. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Sun. Mar. 25 - Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios

Mon. Mar. 27 - Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons

Tue. Mar. 28 - Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

Thu. Mar. 30 - Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

Sat. Apr. 1 - Amsterdam, NLE @ Melkweg

Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Thur. Apr. 6 - Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

Fri. Apr. 7 - The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival

Mon. May 1 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

Wed. May 3 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

Fri. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Sun. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Wed. May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sat. May 13 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

Fri. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. Aug. 19 - London, UK @ Field Day

Sat. Aug. 26 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

^ = with 100 gecs & Machine Girl

* = with Christeene