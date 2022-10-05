Fever Ray shares new single and video, “What They Call Us”

Fever Ray, aka former The Knife co-founder Karin Dreijer, have released new single "What They Call Us." The song, which was co-written and co-produced with their former Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer, is dark and sinewy, more dramatic than danceable, with Karin bellowing "did you hear what they call us? did you hear what they said? my plan was flexible don’t get stuck anywhere."

"What They Call Us" comes with a surreal, arresting and unsettling music video made with regular collaborator Martin Falck. It stars Karin as a not-your-usual office worker, at a not-your-usual office party at a not-your-usual not your usual job. You can watch that below.

No word on whether this is the first single from a new album or not. We shall see. Fever Ray's last album was 2017's great Plunge.

Pick up Fever Ray's debut album on vinyl in the BV shop.