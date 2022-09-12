Fever Ray teasing something?

This morning Fever Ray, the solo project of The Knife's Karen Dreijer, scrubbed their Instagram save for a photo of a cinnamon bun on a bright red background. They posted the same nondescript picture on Twitter, and we wonder if (and hope) it's teasing something. Check out the cryptic pic above.

Fever Ray's last album, Plunge, was one of our favorites of 2017. Since then, they put out a live album and a Plunge remix album in 2019. Included on the remix album was a take by Björk, who swapped tracks with Karen (as both Fever Ray and The Knife) for a limited 12" that same year.

Following the 2017 release of Plunge (which itself came 8 years after Fever Ray's self-titled debut), Fever Ray went on tour beginning with a two-night stint at Brooklyn Hangar--check out photos from night one and night two.

Back in 2020, celebrating their 20th anniversary, The Knife launched a series of reissues, and their label Rabid Records joined Bandcamp, posting music by The Knife, Fever Ray, and Olof Dreijer

We also featured Fever Ray's take on "Here Before" in our list of Vashti Bunyan covers by indie artists. Pick up a vinyl copy of the first Fever Ray album here.

Check out some photos from the Chicago stop of Fever Ray's 2018 tour (by James Richards IV) below...