Fiddlehead announce new LP ‘Death Is Nothing To Us’ & tour (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Fiddlehead have announced their anticipated followup to 2021's great Between The Richness. It's called Death Is Nothing To Us, and like its predecessor, it was made with producer/engineer Chris Teti (of TWIABP). As vocalist Pat Flynn explains, it completes an unintended thematic trilogy that began with the first two full-lengths:

I don’t want people to romanticize grief and depression, myself included, but I wanted to write about the way loss can perpetuate this feeling of sadness in your life. I didn’t intend to make some kind of thematic trilogy but there is this connection to the first two records, and this album sort of rounds out some of the stages of grief that weren’t addressed previously–especially this feeling of stickiness that a depressive attitude can have.

The first single is "Sullenboy," which immediately strikes me as one of the strongest Fiddlehead songs yet. It picks up where the last album left off, with an entirely fresh, modern update on classic melodic post-hardcore, and it builds to one of the most anthemic choruses Fiddlehead have ever written. This one seems destined to quickly become a singalong at Fiddlehead's fiery live shows. Check out the song and its video below.

The album comes out August 18 via Run For Cover, and we've got an exclusive clear & violet pinwheel vinyl variant, limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mockup:

Fiddlehead are also gearing up to open Citizen's Youth 10th anniversary tour, including the NYC show at Knockdown Center on June 14, and they've announced a short headlining tour for this fall. Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Friday (6/9).

Fiddlehead's fall tour brings them back to NYC to headline Webster Hall on September 23. All dates are listed below.

Pick up earlier Fiddlehead records and more modern hardcore vinyl here.

Tracklist

1. The Deathlife

2. Sleepyhead

3. Loserman

4. True Hardcore (II)

5. Welcome to the Situation

6. Sullenboy

7. Give It Time (II)

8. Queen of Limerick

9. The Woes

10. Fiddleheads

11. Fifteen To Infinity

12. Going To Die

Fiddlehead -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/14 Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

06/15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

06/17 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago *

06/18 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

06/22 Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

06/24 Los Angeles, CA@ The Wiltern *

06/25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

09/22 Boston, MA @ Royale

09/23 New York, NY @ Webster Music Hall

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/29 Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

09/30 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen

10/01 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

10/06 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Ukrainian Culture Center

10/08 Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women's Club

02/23 London, UK @ The Garage

* w/ Citizen