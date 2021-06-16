Fiddlehead announce tour dates with Ekulu, Blair, Move, Worn, Militarie Gun & more

Fiddlehead recently released their excellent sophomore album Between The Richness on Run For Cover (read our review), and now they've put out a new video for album highlight "Down University" (directed by guitarist Alex Henery) and announced a tour with some amazing openers: Ekulu, Blair, Move, Hotline TNT, and Worn on the East Coast and Militarie Gun, Object of Affection and more TBA on the West Coast.

Speaking about the video, Alex said:

I wanted to capture the feeling that Pat sings about when referring to the stress and weight of degrees, studying, grades and how that can be a physical burden at times. The work and effort of school is something to be proud of, you don’t have to carry the stigma and stress but instead can build something with your experiences and the lessons you’ve learnt. When I told Pat the idea, he laughed and told me, 'on the last day at Brown I did actually have a stack of books up to my chin, that I was lugging through campus.' I think that sealed the deal that I had to make this video.

Watch below.

The East Coast run includes a show at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on September 19 and that one has Ekulu, Blair, and Move. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/18). All dates are listed below.

NY crossover thrashers Ekulu just dropped their killer debut LP Unscrew My Head, NYC indie/emo band Blair recently released the very good Tears to Grow EP, Boston hardcore band Move released their killer debut EP Freedom Dreams on Triple B, Hotline TNT have a new cassette single out, Wilkes-Barre hardcore band Worn are fresh off the awesome Human Work, Regional Justice Center/Drug Church offshoot Militarie Gun just put out their first of two 2021 EPs (and recently announced their own fall tour), and Object of Affection have a new single.

Fiddlehead recently spoke to us about 8 albums that influenced Between The Richness.

Fiddlehead -- 2021 Tour Dates

09/17/21 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

09/18/21 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

09/19/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel ^

09/24/21 San Francisco, CA @ TBA #

09/25/21 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction #

09/26/21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #

02/22/22 London, UK @ Underworld

02/23/22 Bristol, UK @ Exchange

02/24/22 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

02/25/22 Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

* w/ Ekulu, Blair, Move

% w/ Ekulu, Blair, Worn

^ w/ Ekulu, Blair, Hotline TNT

# w/ Militarie Gun, Object of Affection